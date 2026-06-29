Retired K9 Binji Passes Away

Today, we share the sad news of retired K9 Binji’s passing. For more than a decade, Binji faithfully served the people of Iredell County with courage, dedication, and an unwavering spirit. But to Sergeant Goforth, he was so much more than a K9; he was a partner, a constant companion, and a best friend. After retiring last July, Binji spent his days doing what every working dog deserves: enjoying a well-earned retirement at home with the handler who had been by his side since the very beginning. Thank you for every mile you ran, every shift you worked, and every moment you stood faithfully beside your partner. Rest easy, Binji. 💙

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