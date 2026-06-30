FMLS Welcomes New Chief Growth Officer

Jenni Bonura, former President & CEO of Harry Norman, REALTORS, joins First Multiple Listing Service as its first Chief Growth Officer

We continue to invest in our people, services, partnerships, and the mission to help agents & brokers succeed. Jenni’s dedication to serving real estate professionals aligns perfectly with our vision.” — Jeremy Crawford, FMLS President & CEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Multiple Listing Service ( FMLS ) is pleased to announce that Jenni Bonura will join the organization as its new Chief Growth Officer, bringing two decades of senior real estate leadership experience to one of the nation’s leading multiple listing services.Bonura is widely recognized as one of the most accomplished brokerage executives in the real estate industry. During her distinguished 20-plus-year career with Harry Norman , REALTORS, she held numerous leadership positions before ultimately serving as President and CEO of the $2.8 billion organization.Her appointment carries a meaningful connection to FMLS’s history. Harry Norman was one of the eight brokers who founded FMLS in 1957, making Bonura’s addition to the organization especially significant as FMLS continues to build on its legacy of innovation, collaboration, and service to the real estate community.Throughout her tenure at Harry Norman, Bonura helped lead one of the Southeast’s most respected real estate brands through periods of significant growth and industry change while maintaining a strong commitment to agents, brokers, buyers, and sellers.“Jenni’s leadership experience, industry insight, and dedication to serving real estate professionals align perfectly with the future of FMLS,” said Jeremy Crawford, President and CEO of FMLS. “As our organization continues to grow, her expertise will help guide new opportunities, strengthen relationships, and ensure we continue providing meaningful value to the brokers and agents we serve.”Bonura’s deep understanding of the real estate industry, proven executive leadership, strategic vision, and strong relationships throughout the real estate community make her an outstanding addition to FMLS. Her member-focused perspective will help support FMLS’s continued commitment to delivering exceptional products, services, data solutions, and support to agents and brokers across Georgia and beyond.Bonura’s addition reflects FMLS’s ongoing investment in top talent and its commitment to remaining one of the most innovative and member-centric MLS organizations in the industry. As the real estate landscape continues to evolve, her experience and insights will play an important role in shaping the next chapter of growth and opportunity for FMLS and its subscribers.“I am honored to join FMLS and contribute to an organization with such a strong legacy of innovation and service,” said Bonura. “FMLS has long been a trusted partner to the real estate community, and I look forward to working alongside its talented team to support brokers, agents, and industry partners as we continue building for the future.”Crawford continued, "FMLS continues to invest in its people, services, partnerships, and its mission to help real estate professionals succeed. With the addition of a respected industry leader like Bonura, FMLS is well-positioned to expand its impact and continue delivering value to the agents & brokers we serve."About FMLSFirst Multiple Listing Service, Inc. is one of the leading multiple listing service organizations in the United States, providing real estate professionals with innovative technology, data, tools, and services designed to support success in the real estate marketplace. Founded in 1957, FMLS serves brokers and agents across Georgia and beyond through a continued commitment to innovation, collaboration, and exceptional member service.

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