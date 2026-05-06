FMLS (First Multiple Listing Service) to Open New Service Center Along Atlanta's Beltline

FMLS Atlanta BeltLine Food Hall at Lee + White Complex

The fully staffed location is designed to serve real estate professionals in the City of Atlanta as well as South and West Metro Atlanta communities

We're thrilled with the space we'll be moving into at Lee + White, the development's diverse mix of businesses and the vibrant atmosphere of this adaptive reuse project.” — Jeremy Crawford, FMLS President & CEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Targeting an opening in late July 2026, FMLS (First Multiple Listing Service) has announced it will establish a new Service Center in the Lee + White adaptive reuse development in Atlanta's West End, along the BeltLine. The new location will allow FMLS, one of the largest MLS real estate organizations in North America, to enhance service and accessibility for members across Atlanta's south and west metro counties.The new Service Center at Lee + White in Building 1070 will join the three existing FMLS centers in greater Atlanta in Sandy Springs, Duluth, and Woodstock, as well as the organization's satellite locations in Cartersville, Dahlonega, Monroe, and Morrow. Serving 57,000 real estate agents and 2,700 brokers, FMLS Service Centers provide members with customer support, real estate supplies, online browsing and ordering, and contactless pickup kiosks.Porter Henritze of Partners represented Lee + White in the lease signing."We're thrilled with the space we'll be moving into at Lee + White, the development's diverse mix of businesses and the vibrant atmosphere of this adaptive reuse project," said Jeremy Crawford, President and CEO of FMLS. "The West End area is becoming increasingly desirable, and this location is convenient for members in the Southern Crescent and close-in western communities, with excellent accessibility via Interstates I-20, I-75, and I-85."Another real estate organization, Keller Williams Atlanta Classic, is a neighboring tenant at Lee + White and recently opened its Atlanta headquarters in the same building that FMLS will occupy. Although not affiliated with FMLS, Keller Williams agents, like other members, will have access to the services at the new FMLS offices."We're pleased to see how Lee + White has continued to grow as a community hub, with new office users and service providers complementing its well-known breweries and restaurants," said Evan Ziegler, Southeast President of Ackerman & Co. "FMLS is a strong addition to our lineup."In addition to FMLS and Keller Williams Atlanta Classic, businesses at Lee + White include Carbice and JTEC, high-tech innovators that established their global headquarters and production operations at Lee + White in the 1050 Building. The Ogle School, a beauty and cosmetology school, recently signed a lease to expand its space in the 929 Building, and Concorde Career Colleges, which offers a range of dental, nursing, diagnostic, and patient care programs, will open a campus in the 929 Building.Acquired by Ackerman & Co. and MDH Partners in 2019, the 442,562-square-foot Lee + White mixed-use development is an adaptive reuse transformation of the West End's former Warehouse row featuring one-half mile of Atlanta BeltLine frontage and four direct entrances to the popular mixed-use trail. The latest phase of development at Lee + White has added a food hall, creative office space, healthcare providers, trade schools, new retail, and the "Great Lawn" central gathering and event space.Lee + White is accessible via the nearby West End MARTA rail station and all of Atlanta's interstates. A planned MARTA station at Murphy Crossing will be a short walk from Lee + White via the Atlanta Westside BeltLine.About FMLSFirst Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) is one of the largest MLSs in North America and the largest in the state of Georgia. It serves over 57,000 real estate professionals and REALTORSacross the Southeast. FMLS was founded in 1957 by a group of brokers who wanted to share real estate listings and connect buyers and sellers. Led by Jeremy Crawford, President and CEO, the organization is widely considered one of the most innovative and progressive MLSs in the United States. It was one of the first in the country to integrate AI and machine learning through its technology partners for brokers and agents.About Lee + WhiteReimagining the West End's former "Warehouse Row," the 442,562-square-foot Lee + White is energizing the historic South Atlanta neighborhood with a bold, adaptive reuse transformation. Building on the success of the popular breweries and entertainment spots introduced in the first phase, co-owners Ackerman & Co. and MDH Partners have diversified the development's offerings, adding creative offices, a food hall, unique retail and expanded BeltLine access. This transformation continues in a spirit that recognizes the West End's rich history, while creating a gathering place for the community and a hub for business. The growing roster at Lee + White includes ASW Exchange, Beya Salon Studios, Boxcar, Carbice, Cultured South, Grady Health System, Honeysuckle Gelato, Hop City, JTEC Energy, KIPP Atlanta Schools, Keller Williams, Monday Night Garage, The Overlook Boulder + Fitness, Plywood People, Triumph Motorcycles, Westside Dental and Wild Heaven Beer. Eateries at the Lee + White food hall showcase a mix of local favorites and regional and national concepts. For more information, visit www.leeandwhiteatl.com About MDH PartnersMDH Partners is an Atlanta-based real estate investment company managing its discretionary funds targeting industrial real estate across the United States on behalf of its institutional investors. Founded in 2005 as the successor to a fifty-year-old local real estate development company, MDH Partners has led and/or participated in over $7 billion (90 million square feet) of acquisitions, developments, and asset management as an advisor and investor. For more information, visit www.mdhpartners.com About Ackerman & Co.Ackerman & Co. is a privately held, full-service commercial real estate firm focused on providing quality investment, brokerage, management and development services across the South. The company, founded in 1967, retains an expert team of 100 real estate professionals. To date, Ackerman & Co. has developed and acquired 44 million square feet of office, medical, industrial, retail and mixed-use space, has 7 million square feet under management, and maintains an investment portfolio valued at $1 billion. For more information, visit www.ackermanco.com

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