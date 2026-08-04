FirstMLS and ITSO Announce New Intramatrix Connection Extending International Property Search Capabilities to Ontario

Expanding International Property Search Capabilities for Agents and Brokers

At FMLS, we see the future of real estate as built on collaboration that creates meaningful opportunities for both consumers and real estate professionals.” — Jeremy Crawford - FMLS CEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FirstMLS (FMLS) and Information Technology Systems Ontario has launched a groundbreaking IntraMatrix connection between their respective MLSSystem platforms. This new collaboration will allow authorized users of both systems to access residential and commercial property listings across US and Canadian borders empowering real estate professionals to better serve clients seeking international opportunities in two of North America’s most dynamic markets.Through this initiative, ITSO MLSusers will gain direct visibility into FMLS’s extensive inventory across Georgia, while FMLS members will be able to explore listings throughout Ontario facilitated by ITSO’s regional network. The seamless connection is designed to enhance transparency, broaden market reach, and support agents working with globally-minded buyers, sellers, and investors.“ITSO is excited to set up this connection to further our strategic direction of increasing transparency and access to MLSdata through an expanded IntraMatrix network spanning Canada and the United States” said Nicole Pohl, 2025/2026 ITSO Chair. “By opening up cross-border listing access, we are giving Ontario real estate professionals new tools to meet the needs of clients who are increasingly looking beyond local markets, as well as the ability to generate new referrals.”"At FMLS, we see the future of real estate as built on collaboration that creates meaningful opportunities for both consumers and professionals. Our partnership with ITSO expands access to trusted property data provided by MLSs. This benefits Agents & Brokers representing Canadian buyers discovering homes in Atlanta and across Georgia, while opening new possibilities for American buyers exploring vacation homes, second residences, and lifestyle options in Canada. As cross-border real estate demand grows, this partnership equips brokers and agents with the information needed to better serve clients wherever opportunities arise. Together, we're showing how MLS organizations can go beyond traditional boundaries to create a more connected, accessible, and valuable real estate market." -Jeremy Crawford, President & CEOThis partnership represents a significant milestone in ongoing efforts by both ITSO and FMLS to expand international cooperation and improve the mobility of real estate information across borders.About Information Technology Systems Ontario (ITSO)ITSO is a not-for-profit corporation wholly owned and controlled by its real estate association members. Providing services throughout Ontario for over ten years now ITSO’s MLSSystem is used by over 9,000 real estate professionals. ITSO’s mission is to deliver proven real estate tools and services that empower end users while elevating professionalism and promoting the standardization of data, policies, and processes.ITSO’s vision is to guide real estate professionals with a suite of reliable, comprehensive, innovative, and adaptable real estate tools and services to foster cooperation and facilitate access to all the real estate data needed to service consumers to a standard of professional excellence.About FMLSFirst Multiple Listing Service, Inc. is one of the largest multiple listing service organizations in the United States, providing real estate professionals with innovative technology, data, tools, and services designed to support success in the real estate marketplace. Founded in 1957, FMLS serves brokers and agents across Georgia and beyond through a continued commitment to innovation, collaboration, and exceptional member service.

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