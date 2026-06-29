Rep. VanNatter receives 2026 summer study committee appointments

STATEHOUSE (June 29, 2026) – Recently, State Rep. Heath VanNatter (R-Kokomo) received appointments to serve as chair of the Interim Study Committee on Employment and Labor and a member of the Interim Study Committee on Pension Management Oversight.

Throughout the summer and fall, interim study committees meet to review important policy issues and discuss possible solutions. Lawmakers will gather input from public testimony, various experts and industry stakeholders to help guide bill recommendations ahead of the upcoming legislative session, which begins in January.

"I look forward to serving on these interim study committees as we examine issues that impact both Indiana's workforce and the long-term stability of our public retirement systems," VanNatter said. "Thoughtful data-driven policymaking will ensure we continue supporting workers while remaining responsible stewards of taxpayers' dollars."

Topics for the 2026 legislative interim study committees can be found here and appointments for each committee are listed here. Committee hearings and agendas can be viewed on the Indiana General Assembly's website at iga.in.gov.

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State Rep. Heath VanNatter (R-Kokomo) represents House District 38,

which includes all of Carroll and Tipton counties, and

portions of Cass, Clinton, Howard and Tippecanoe counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.