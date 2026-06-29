Team Brick Requests Brick GOP Leadership Transition

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Brick Township Republican organization cites concerns over dual leadership roles involving the Brick Republican Organization and the YRFNJ

BRICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Brick Republicans announced today that it is requesting Marc Vasquez step down as President of the Brick Republican Organization following his election as Chair of the Young Republican Federation of New Jersey, commonly known as YRFNJ.Team Brick stated that its request is based on concerns about organizational focus, time commitment, and the responsibilities associated with leading both a local Republican organization in Brick Township and a statewide Young Republican organization in New Jersey.According to Team Brick, the Brick Republican Organization has responsibilities that include local membership engagement, candidate recruitment, voter communication, event planning, and advocacy on issues affecting Brick Township Republicans. The Young Republican Federation of New Jersey has a separate statewide role involving county chapter support, leadership development, statewide coordination, outreach, and organizational growth across New Jersey.“Both roles are important, and both require significant attention,” Team Brick said. “Our position is that Brick Republicans should have leadership focused on Brick Township, while the Young Republican Federation of New Jersey should have leadership focused on its statewide mission.”Team Brick said the request is also consistent with the standards it intends to apply within its own organization. Under Team Brick’s leadership principles, an executive officer who runs for and wins a statewide Republican leadership position would be expected to step down from executive leadership of Team Brick.The organization said this type of standard helps avoid divided attention and allows local members to know that their leadership is focused on local priorities.Team Brick emphasized that its request is directed at the structure of leadership, not personal qualifications.“This is about governance and organizational responsibility,” Team Brick said. “When a person holds two significant leadership roles at the same time, members have a fair interest in knowing which role receives priority. Team Brick believes local Republican organizations are best served by officers whose primary focus is local.”Team Brick said it is encouraging a leadership transition within the Brick Republican Organization so that the club can continue focusing on Brick Township Republican voters, local elections, municipal issues, and future candidate recruitment.The organization also said it will continue advocating for competitive elections, local transparency, and member-focused Republican organizing in Brick Township and Ocean County.**About Team Brick Republicans**Team Brick Republicans is a Brick Township Republican reform organization focused on transparency, accountability, competitive elections, and local-first leadership. Team Brick supports Republican values while advocating for a stronger and more responsive Republican presence in Brick Township, Ocean County, New Jersey.**Media Contact:**Team Brick Republicansteambrickrepublicans@gmail.com

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