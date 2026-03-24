Canfield Suspends 2026 Campaign, Announces 2028 Primary Challenge to Rep. Chris Smith

Rob Canfield Republican Candidate for Congress

BRICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Republican candidate Rob Canfield announced today that he is suspending his 2026 primary campaign for New Jersey’s 4th Congressional District after falling short of the required petition signatures to appear on the ballot.“While we built real momentum and sparked an important conversation in this district, we did not meet the signature threshold required to move forward,” said Canfield. “That’s on me, and I take full responsibility.”Despite the setback, Canfield made clear this is not the end of his effort—only the beginning of a longer fight.“I’m not going anywhere,” Canfield continued. “Today, I’m announcing that I will be back on the ballot in 2028 to challenge Chris Smith and give Republican voters a real choice.”Throughout the campaign, Canfield focused on what he calls the issues that matter most to Shore families: guns, debt, prices, and kids.He drew a clear contrast on Second Amendment rights, criticizing Rep. Smith’s record on gun control measures and pledging to defend constitutional carry and roll back policies that treat law-abiding citizens like suspects.“Republicans in this district deserve a representative who is unapologetically pro-2A—not someone with a mixed record when it counts,” Canfield said.Canfield also highlighted what he described as a “rigged college-debt racket,” calling for 0% interest on all federal student loans and accountability for colleges that continue to raise prices without delivering results.“Our kids are being crushed by debt before they even get started,” he said. “We need to end the scam—not bail it out.”On the economy, Canfield emphasized the pressure facing working families and small businesses across Monmouth and Ocean counties, pointing to rising property taxes, high credit-card interest rates, and the growing cost of everyday life.“Families are doing everything right—and still falling behind,” Canfield said. “We need to cap abusive interest rates, crack down on junk fees, and make it possible to actually build a life here at the Jersey Shore again.”Canfield, a small-business owner, real estate broker, and firearms instructor, said the campaign built a foundation that will carry forward into the next cycle.“We proved there is real appetite for new leadership,” he said. “Over the next two years, we’re going to grow this movement, expand our grassroots network, and come back stronger, more organized, and ready to win.”Canfield thanked his supporters, volunteers, and donors who backed the campaign.“This is just the first round,” he said. “We’ll be back—and we’ll be ready.”

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