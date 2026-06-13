Team Brick Calls on Brick Republican Club to Stop Blocking Republicans and Open Communication to All Members

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BRICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASETeam Brick Requests Clarification From Brick Republican Club on Facebook Blocking ReportsTeam Brick is requesting clarification from the Brick Republican Club after receiving reports from local Republicans who say they have been blocked from viewing or interacting with the club’s Facebook page.According to individuals who contacted Team Brick, some Republicans in Brick Township, including people who identify as members or supporters of the local Republican organization, believe they have been blocked from accessing updates, posts, and announcements shared through the club’s Facebook presence.Team Brick is asking the Brick Republican Club to clarify whether Republicans are being blocked from its Facebook page, what standards are used for moderating or limiting access to the page, and whether there is a process for members or local Republicans to request restored access.“Local political organizations play an important role in communicating with voters, candidates, members, and residents,” a Team Brick spokesperson said. “When questions are raised about access to those communications, we believe the best response is transparency and clarification.”Team Brick believes that local Republican organizations in Brick Township benefit when communication is open, consistent, and accessible to Republicans across the community, including those who may have different opinions about candidates, leadership, or local party direction.Team Brick also believes that disagreement within a political party should not prevent residents from receiving general information about meetings, candidates, events, endorsements, or local political activity.The Brick Republican Club’s website is listed as brickgop.org Team Brick is encouraging anyone who believes they have been blocked from local Republican Club communications to document their experience and share concerns respectfully through appropriate channels. Team Brick is also encouraging the Brick Republican Club to issue a public clarification regarding its Facebook moderation practices so members and local Republicans understand how access is handled.Team Brick is a Brick First Republican movement focused on local accountability, transparency, taxpayer protection, responsible government, and independent leadership for Brick Township.Built for Brick, Not the Bosses.Media Contact:Team Brickteambrickrepublicans@gmail.com

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