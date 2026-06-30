Space Force Association Joins as Supporting Organization for the 2026 Texas Space Summit

Space Force Association (SFA) Partnership Announcement at Texas Space Summit

Partnership strengthens connectivity with national security space priorities Sept 21-23 in San Antonio at Texas Space Summit

Texas plays an outsized role in the national security space mission, from training and readiness to the industrial base that delivers capability.” — Brig. Gen. Damon Feltman (Ret.), CEO of Space Force Association

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas Space Summit today announced that the Space Force Association (SFA) will participate as a Supporting Organization for the 2026 Texas Space Summit, taking place September 21 to 23, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas.As Texas continues to accelerate its leadership in aerospace, national security, commercialization, and space-based systems, the Texas Space Summit convenes industry executives, government leaders, prime contractors, investors, founders, and research institutions shaping the future of space.“Texas plays an outsized role in the national security space mission, from training and readiness to the industrial base that delivers capability. The Texas Space Summit is a strong venue for connecting leaders across government and industry to strengthen readiness and advance the partnerships the space domain demands,” said Brig. Gen. Damon Feltman (Ret.), CEO, Space Force Association.Through its focus on education, advocacy, and community-building to support the U.S. Space Force mission, SFA will help strengthen engagement at the Summit on national security priorities and practical collaboration across government and industry.The Space Force Association strengthens what the Summit can deliver for leaders focused on national security space, and how the State of Texas’s existing workforce and expanded supply chain infrastructure can reinforce the connection between operational needs and the partnerships required to deliver outcomes.Additional programming announcements and speaker confirmations will be released in the coming weeks.For registration, sponsorship opportunities, program updates, and the latest speaker announcements, visit www.texasspacesummit.com

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