Capital Factory Launches Startup Showcase, Supporting the 2026 Texas Space Summit

Texas Space Summit 2026, Sept. 21 to 23 in San Antonio, expands founder opportunities with a Capital Factory supported Startup Showcase.

Partnership adds Startup Showcase and boosts founder, investor, and industry connections at the Sept 21-23 Texas Space Summit in San Antonio

Texas isn’t just participating in the space economy; Texas is building the most critical parts of it: launch, LEO, lunar, and deep space” — Bryan Chambers

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas Space Summit today announced that Capital Factory will participate as a Supporting Organization for the 2026 Texas Space Summit, taking place September 21 to 23, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas.As Texas continues to accelerate its leadership in aerospace, national security, commercialization, and space-based systems, the Texas Space Summit convenes industry executives, government leaders, prime contractors, investors, founders, and research institutions shaping the future of space.“Texas isn’t just participating in the space economy; Texas is building the most critical parts of it: launch, LEO, lunar, and deep space,” said Bryan Chambers, Co-founder of Capital Factory. “The only two private companies that have landed on the Moon are both Texas companies. Capital Factory is backing the full stack, from the boldest founders to the biggest visions, because we believe Texas will define the new space economy the same way Silicon Valley defined the social and mobile interest. The rest of the world is going to look back and realize this is where it all happened.”An early investor in Intuitive Machines, Firefly Aerospace, and many other Texas companies, Capital Factory will help strengthen programming focused on emerging companies, innovation pipelines, and commercialization opportunities across the state’s growing space sector.As part of the Supporting Organization partnership, Capital Factory is collaborating on a Startup Showcase designed to increase visibility for high-potential companies and facilitate curated engagement with investors, corporate partners, government stakeholders, and end users. The showcase is intended to prioritize strategic connections and business development opportunities rather than a traditional pitch competition format.“Capital Factory expands what the Summit can deliver for founders, investors, and the broader space ecosystem,” said Katie Ferrier, executive producer of the Texas Space Summit. “Their involvement strengthens the connection between innovation, commercialization, and operational deployment across Texas.”Additional programming announcements and speaker confirmations will be released in the coming weeks.For registration , sponsorship opportunities, program updates, and the latest speaker announcements, visit www.texasspacesummit.com

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