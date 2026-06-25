Media Registration now Open for the 2026 Texas Space Summit

All accredited members of the media are invited to apply for media credentials to attend and cover the inaugural Texas Space Summit

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Journalists, editors, reporters, producers, photographers, videographers, podcasters, and other accredited members of the media are invited to apply for media credentials to attend and cover the inaugural Texas Space Summit, taking place September 21–23, 2026, at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. The Summit will bring together leaders from government, commercial space, defense, research, investment, and industry sectors to discuss the future of the Texas and U.S. space economy.To apply for media credentials, please visit:All media credential requests are subject to review and approval. To maintain the integrity of the credentialing process, applications will be verified to confirm current press status and active media affiliation. Members of the media are encouraged to apply early to ensure sufficient time for credential review and approval.The Texas Space Summit will feature prominent voices from across the space, aerospace, defense, technology, investment, and policy communities who will also be available for media interviews.Approved members of the press will receive:• Official Texas Space Summit event name badge• Designated “PRESS” ribbon for easy identification on-site• Access to cover keynote presentations, panel discussions, exhibits, and networking activities, subject to event guidelinesAbout Texas Space SummitHosted by the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, the Texas Space Summit is the inaugural statewide business summit focused on decisions, policy, and investment across the civil, commercial, and national security space. By bringing together buyers, investors, policymakers, founders, operators, and mission leaders, the summit helps align shared priorities and accelerate projects that strengthen Texas’ role in the space economy.

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