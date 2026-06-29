Rep. William Slater provides update on Trousdale County road projects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Rep. William Slater, R-Gallatin, today provided an update on the progress of improvements to the Hartsville Pike (State Route 141) corridor impacting Trousdale County residents.

Construction is expected to begin soon for a 200-ft bridge on SR-10 over SR-25, with an estimated completion of summer 2027. The new bridge will connect the SR-141 alignment to SR-10. Additionally, a 1,800-foot bridge over the Cumberland River is under construction. Once completed, it will open the improved SR-141 corridor.

“A strong transportation infrastructure that works for Tennesseans is vital for the continued success of our state,” said Slater. “The Hartsville Pike project will significantly improve traffic flow, help keep drivers safe and strengthen connectivity throughout Trousdale County. These upgrades will have a lasting impact on our community and I look forward to their completion.”

The larger SR-141 Pike project will include 4 miles of new alignment to bypass Hartsville to the east, speeding up commutes and reducing local congestion. As part of the project, a new intersection will be constructed at Matt Carmen Lane and Lock 6 Road.

For more information on the Hartsville Pike alignment project, please visit the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s website here.

State Rep. William Slater represents District 35 in the Tennessee House of Representatives, which includes Trousdale and part of Sumner counties.

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