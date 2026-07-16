Rep. Kip Capley announces $1.35M in grants for local volunteer fire departments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Rep. Kip Capley, R-Summertown, today announced that $1.35 million in grant funding has been awarded to 27 volunteer fire departments in Lawrence, Wayne, Maury and Hardin counties.

The funds were awarded through the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant (VFEAT) program, administered by the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI).

“Volunteer firefighters are often the backbone of emergency response in rural communities, answering the call day or night,” said Capley. “These significant grants will help local departments purchase essential equipment to ensure they are prepared to respond quickly and effectively. I’m incredibly grateful to the men and women who selflessly give their time to serve their neighbors.”

This vital grant program helps departments purchase critical firefighting equipment that improves emergency response and enhances firefighter safety. The VFEAT program was created in 2019 through legislation approved by the General Assembly.

Local grants include:

Lawrence County

Center Point Fire & Rescue: $29,006

St. Joseph Fire Department: $51,480

Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department: $42,806

Ethridge Volunteer Fire Department: $94,400

Gandy Volunteer Fire Department: $64,500

Lawrence County Fire Rescue: $57,980

Leoma Fire and Rescue: $30,704

New Prospect Fire Department: $51,046

Southeast Lawrence County Volunteer Fire Department: $35,615

Southgate Volunteer Fire Department: $46,332

West End Fire and Rescue: $64,500

Westpoint Volunteer Fire Department: $52,560

Henryville Volunteer Fire Department: $63,520

City of Loretto Fire Department: $8,325

City of Lawrenceburg: $11,500

Maury County

Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Department: $14,228

Maury Co. Fire Department: $41,184

Columbia Fire & Rescue: $9,450

Wayne County

Buffalo River Volunteer Fire Department: $82,490

Clifton Volunteer Fire Department: $104,725

Collinwood Volunteer Fire Department: $88,384

Waynesboro Fire Department: $46,149

Cypress Inn Volunteer Fire Department: $108,976

Holly Creek Fire and Rescue: $20,730

Wayne County Emergency Management: $23,460

Hardin County

Savannah Fire Department: $43,746

Hardin County Fire Department: $58,537

Volunteer firefighters play a critical role in Tennessee’s emergency response network. A recent survey found that 71% of Tennessee’s fire departments are staffed entirely by volunteers, with an estimated 12,460 of the state’s 21,075 active firefighters serving as volunteers, according to the TDCI.

For more information on the grant process and how to apply during the next application period, visit the TDCI website at https://www.tn.gov/commerce/fire/grant-opportunities.html.

State Rep. Kip Capley represents District 71 in the Tennessee House of Representatives, which includes Wayne and part of Hardin, Lawrence and Maury counties.