Rep. Kip Capley announces $1.35M in grants for local volunteer fire departments
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Rep. Kip Capley, R-Summertown, today announced that $1.35 million in grant funding has been awarded to 27 volunteer fire departments in Lawrence, Wayne, Maury and Hardin counties.
The funds were awarded through the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant (VFEAT) program, administered by the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI).
“Volunteer firefighters are often the backbone of emergency response in rural communities, answering the call day or night,” said Capley. “These significant grants will help local departments purchase essential equipment to ensure they are prepared to respond quickly and effectively. I’m incredibly grateful to the men and women who selflessly give their time to serve their neighbors.”
This vital grant program helps departments purchase critical firefighting equipment that improves emergency response and enhances firefighter safety. The VFEAT program was created in 2019 through legislation approved by the General Assembly.
Local grants include:
Lawrence County
- Center Point Fire & Rescue: $29,006
- St. Joseph Fire Department: $51,480
- Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department: $42,806
- Ethridge Volunteer Fire Department: $94,400
- Gandy Volunteer Fire Department: $64,500
- Lawrence County Fire Rescue: $57,980
- Leoma Fire and Rescue: $30,704
- New Prospect Fire Department: $51,046
- Southeast Lawrence County Volunteer Fire Department: $35,615
- Southgate Volunteer Fire Department: $46,332
- West End Fire and Rescue: $64,500
- Westpoint Volunteer Fire Department: $52,560
- Henryville Volunteer Fire Department: $63,520
- City of Loretto Fire Department: $8,325
- City of Lawrenceburg: $11,500
Maury County
- Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Department: $14,228
- Maury Co. Fire Department: $41,184
- Columbia Fire & Rescue: $9,450
Wayne County
- Buffalo River Volunteer Fire Department: $82,490
- Clifton Volunteer Fire Department: $104,725
- Collinwood Volunteer Fire Department: $88,384
- Waynesboro Fire Department: $46,149
- Cypress Inn Volunteer Fire Department: $108,976
- Holly Creek Fire and Rescue: $20,730
- Wayne County Emergency Management: $23,460
Hardin County
- Savannah Fire Department: $43,746
- Hardin County Fire Department: $58,537
Volunteer firefighters play a critical role in Tennessee’s emergency response network. A recent survey found that 71% of Tennessee’s fire departments are staffed entirely by volunteers, with an estimated 12,460 of the state’s 21,075 active firefighters serving as volunteers, according to the TDCI.
For more information on the grant process and how to apply during the next application period, visit the TDCI website at https://www.tn.gov/commerce/fire/grant-opportunities.html.
State Rep. Kip Capley represents District 71 in the Tennessee House of Representatives, which includes Wayne and part of Hardin, Lawrence and Maury counties.
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