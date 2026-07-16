Rep. John Crawford encourages Tennesseans to take advantage of sales tax holiday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Rep. John Crawford, R-Bristol/Kingsport, is encouraging residents of Sullivan County to take advantage of Tennessee’s annual back-to-school tax-free weekend.
The sales tax holiday, designated by the Tennessee General Assembly, begins Friday, July 31 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m. Qualified purchases include clothing and shoes priced at $100 or less, school and art supplies priced at $100 or less, and computers and tablets priced at $1,500 or less.
“Tennesseans work hard for every dollar they earn. This sales tax holiday will help Sullivan Countians keep more of their money,” said Crawford. “The start of a new school year can be busy and expensive, and I encourage families in our community to make the most of this opportunity to save.”
Shoppers can purchase eligible items, including shirts, shoes, pens, backpacks and binders, tax-free both online and in person. Items purchased must be for personal use, not for business or trade.
Tennessee’s Republican supermajority has provided more than $5.2 billion in tax relief to citizens since 2012. The Volunteer State collects no personal income tax and consistently ranks among the nation’s most fiscally responsible, lowest-taxed states.
For more information about Tennessee’s sales tax holiday, visit www.tntaxholiday.com.
State Rep. John Crawford represents District 1 in the Tennessee House of Representatives, which includes part of Sullivan County.
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