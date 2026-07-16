Rep. Chris Todd encourages Tennesseans to take advantage of sales tax holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Rep. Chris Todd, R-Madison County, is encouraging citizens to take advantage of Tennessee’s annual back-to-school tax-free weekend.

The sales tax holiday, designated by the Tennessee General Assembly, begins Friday, July 31 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m. Qualified purchases include clothing and shoes priced at $100 or less, school and art supplies priced at $100 or less, and computers and tablets priced at $1,500 or less.

“Steady conservative leadership and fiscal discipline have made Tennessee one of the best states in the nation for families,” said Todd. “We’ve made responsibly balancing our state budget a priority so Tennesseans can keep more of their hard-earned money. As students gear up for the next academic year, this sales tax holiday will help ease the cost of back-to-school shopping. I encourage folks in Madison County to take advantage of these savings.”

Shoppers can purchase eligible items, including shirts, shoes, pens, backpacks and binders, tax-free both online and in person. Items purchased must be for personal use, not for business or trade.

Tennessee’s Republican supermajority has provided more than $5.2 billion in tax relief to citizens since 2012. The Volunteer State collects no personal income tax and consistently ranks among the nation’s most fiscally responsible, lowest-taxed states.

For more information about Tennessee’s sales tax holiday, visit www.tntaxholiday.com.

State Rep. Chris Todd represents District 73 in the Tennessee House of Representatives, which includes most of Madison County.