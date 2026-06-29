Resiliency Efforts For The 125th Fighter Wing
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Ms. Erika Patterson discusses how the 125th Fighter Wing’s resilience program helps Airmen build resilience in support of the wing’s high tempo mission at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, June 25, 2026. As the Prevention Specialist for 125th FW, she helps Airmen build resilience by addressing potential areas of concern before they become larger issues that could affect Airmen or mission readiness. The 125th FW provides 24/7 aerospace control and homeland defense for the southeastern United States. These Airmen work around the clock to protect our nations skies, always staying ready to deploy globally for combat or respond locally to natural disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Tyler Turnmire)
IMAGE INFO
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 13:24
|Photo ID:
|9775462
|VIRIN:
|260625-Z-IB375-1009
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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