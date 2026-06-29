Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,693 in the last 365 days.

Resiliency Efforts For The 125th Fighter Wing

Content Credentials

Issued by: on

Resiliency Efforts For The 125th Fighter Wing

Ms. Erika Patterson discusses how the 125th Fighter Wing’s resilience program helps Airmen build resilience in support of the wing’s high tempo mission at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, June 25, 2026. As the Prevention Specialist for 125th FW, she helps Airmen build resilience by addressing potential areas of concern before they become larger issues that could affect Airmen or mission readiness. The 125th FW provides 24/7 aerospace control and homeland defense for the southeastern United States. These Airmen work around the clock to protect our nations skies, always staying ready to deploy globally for combat or respond locally to natural disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Tyler Turnmire)

IMAGE INFO

Date Taken: 06.25.2026
Date Posted: 06.29.2026 13:24
Photo ID: 9775462
VIRIN: 260625-Z-IB375-1009
Resolution: 5472x3648
Size: 3.93 MB
Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
Web Views: 1
Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN  

This work, Resiliency Efforts For The 125th Fighter Wing [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Tyler Turnmire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Resiliency Efforts For The 125th Fighter Wing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.