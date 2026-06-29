Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Maxwell Michelson, a ground transportation operator with the 125th Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard, opens the front end of a truck at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, June 25, 2026. The 125th Fighter Wing provides 24/7 aerospace control and homeland defense for the southeastern United States. These Airmen work around the clock to protect our nation's skies, always staying ready to deploy globally for combat or respond locally to natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt Victor Vazquez) Date Taken: 06.26.2026 Date Posted: 06.29.2026 13:20 Photo ID: 9780040 VIRIN: 260626-F-PB419-8030 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 8.3 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Grounds Transportation Operations at the 125th Fighter Wing [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Victor Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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