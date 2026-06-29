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Grounds Transportation Operations at the 125th...

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Grounds Transportation Operations at the 125th Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Maxwell Michelson, a ground transportation operator with the 125th Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard, opens the front end of a truck at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, June 25, 2026. The 125th Fighter Wing provides 24/7 aerospace control and homeland defense for the southeastern United States. These Airmen work around the clock to protect our nation's skies, always staying ready to deploy globally for combat or respond locally to natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt Victor Vazquez)

Date Taken: 06.26.2026
Date Posted: 06.29.2026 13:20
Photo ID: 9780040
VIRIN: 260626-F-PB419-8030
Resolution: 8256x5504
Size: 8.3 MB
Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
Web Views: 3
Downloads: 0

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