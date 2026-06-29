Lakehurst Borough Equipment Purchase

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

Lakehurst Borough recently closed on a $1.4 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to purchase critical stormwater management equipment that will help protect local waterways and support compliance with New Jersey's Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) permit requirements.

The project includes the purchase of a vacuum truck, street sweeper, and other specialized equipment used to maintain the Borough's stormwater system. This equipment will allow Lakehurst to more effectively remove sediment, debris, leaves, and other pollutants from roadways and storm drains before they are carried into nearby waterways, including the Toms River, Horicon Lake, and Barnegat Bay.

MS4 permits, issued by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, require municipalities to implement programs that reduce pollutants in stormwater runoff and protect water quality. Routine street sweeping, storm drain maintenance, and sediment removal are key components of these requirements because they help prevent contaminants from entering rivers, lakes, and bays during rain events.

By investing in modern stormwater maintenance equipment, Lakehurst Borough will strengthen its ability to meet MS4 requirements, improve the efficiency of its public works operations, and better protect local waterways and aquatic ecosystems. This investment supports cleaner water, healthier communities, and more resilient stormwater infrastructure for years to come.