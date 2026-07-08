Brookwood Musconetcong River Property Owners Association - Tower Painting & Meter System

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

The Brookwood Musconetcong River Property Owners Association recently closed on a $1,213,655 loan with the NJ Water Bank to paint the 100,000-gallon water storage tower inside and out.

Because the property owner's association serves a population of 1,000 or less it is expected to receive principal forgiveness equal to the full loan amount at long-term closing, if awarded as anticipated. This would substantially reduce the financial burden on the community.

The tower painting will provide better quality and safe drinking water to the community. New radios and meters will be installed for an Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system to monitor water usage in real time. Accurate readings will promote water conservation and decrease wastewater flow. This project will increase operational reliability and efficiency, enhance overall system integrity, and reduce the amount of unaccounted-for water losses in the system. The community is located in the township of Byram.