Driver's License Office Closure
The Driver's License Office located on the second floor of the Historic Courthouse in El Dorado will be closed Monday, July 6th, through Friday, July 10th, due to staffing. The office apologizes for the inconvenience.
The Driver's License Office will resume normal offices hours on Monday, July 13th.
Please contact the Butler County Treasurer's Office at 316-322-4210 with questions.
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