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City of Towanda Special Question Election

On or about August4, 2026, an election shall be held, in the manner prescribed by law, for the purpose of submitting to the qualified electors o the City of Towanda, Kansas, the question of creating a second retailers' sales tax in the City of Towanda, in the amount of one and one-half percent, such tax shall be in place for not more than ten(10) years if approved by a majority of the voting electors. This sales tax revenue shall be used solely for the purpose of paying for law enforcement services and to provide funding for streets and sidewalk maintenance and improvement.

To view the resolution click here

City of Towanda website. 

Butler County Elections Office webpage.

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City of Towanda Special Question Election

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