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Motor Vehicle Offices Closure


The Western Motor Vehicle and El Dorado Motor Vehicle Offices will be closed to the public Wednesday, July 15th, for training. Both offices will resume regular business hours Thursday, July 16th.


The Driver's License Office located on the second floor of the Historic Courthouse, as well as the Treasurer's Office, will both be open during their regular business hours on July 15th. To get in line for Driver's License on July 15th contact the Treasurer's Office at 316-322-4210.


El Dorado Office: 316-322-4200

Western Office: 316-733-9781

Treasurer's Office: 316-322-4210

Driver's License: 316-322-4205


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Motor Vehicle Offices Closure

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