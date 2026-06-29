The Ventures announces winners at Tech Week in Boston. The inaugural Boston Tech Week included 16,000+ attendees and 650 events, the largest in the city's history. Unbroker Wins Best AI Solution at Tech Week in Boston.

Recognition at the a16z-sponsorsed event highlights Unbroker’s AI-native approach to modernizing small business ownership transfers.

We are incredibly proud to be bringing AI to Main Street America.” — Cory Hogan, Co-Founder and CEO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unbroker, the AI-native operating system for business transfers , was named Best AI Solution by The Ventures at its Startup Award Boston 2026 event during Boston Tech Week.The recognition followed Unbroker’s live finalist pitch in Boston on May 26, where founder and CEO P. Cory Hogan presented the company’s work to modernize how small businesses are valued, bought, and sold. Unbroker’s patent-pending ValuBot AI has generated over $13B in businesses estimates in 9 months.“Small business ownership transfer is one of the largest and most under-modernized markets in the country,” said P. Cory Hogan, Co-Founder and CEO of Unbroker. “We are incredibly proud to be bringing AI to Main Street America, serving the 10 million small business owners who will be exiting by 2035.”Beyond ValuBot, Unbroker’s platform combines valuation intelligence, seller preparation, buyer distribution, transaction workflow, and advisor support. Unbroker has successfully transitioned millions in business value in all major sectors, such as construction, hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology.The Tech Week award comes as Unbroker continues to build momentum across AI valuation, small business succession, franchise resale, and partner-led distribution. The company recently announced its partnership with the National Association of Enrolled Agents and continues to expand its AI-supported workflow for owners, buyers, advisors, and partners.About UnbrokerUnbroker is redefining how small businesses are valued, bought, and sold. Designed for owners who want expert results without high fees, Unbroker serves clients in all 50 states with AI-powered tools and modern Exit Advisors. Whether selling a local store or national franchise unit, Unbroker makes the process faster, simpler, and less expensive. For more information about Unbroker or ValuBot™ visit www.unbroker.com

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