Unbroker and NAEA Partner to Support Business Valuation and Sales for Enrolled Agents and Their Clients

Unbroker is an AI-enabled service facilitating the buying and selling of small businesses across the U.S.

Unbroker partners with NAEA to give Enrolled Agents valuation tools and resources to help business owners understand what their companies are worth.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unbroker , an AI-first platform modernizing how small businesses are valued, bought, and sold, announced today a strategic partnership with the National Association of Enrolled Agents ( NAEA ), the leading professional association representing federally licensed tax practitioners.The partnership will provide NAEA’s more than 8,000 members with priority access to Unbroker’s valuation technology and business sale resources, helping tax professionals support small business clients who want to understand their company’s value and eventually sell a business.The collaboration comes as the United States approaches a historic transition in small business ownership. Industry estimates suggest more than 10 million small business owners are expected to retire or exit their companies over the next decade, increasing demand for valuation insights and exit planning support.Through the partnership, NAEA members will gain direct access to ValuBot™ , Unbroker’s patent-pending AI valuation engine that delivers data-backed business value estimates in about 60 seconds using insights from more than 10,000 private business sales.Beyond valuation, Unbroker provides services designed to help owners prepare for and sell their businesses, including pricing guidance, confidential buyer outreach, and support from experienced Exit Advisors.“Tax professionals are often the most trusted advisors to small business owners,” said Cory Hogan, Co-Founder and CEO of Unbroker. “This partnership gives NAEA members and their clients modern tools to better understand what a business is worth and successfully sell a business when the time is right.”“NAEA is committed to helping our members deliver valuable insights to their clients,” said Kelli Comegys, Senior Director of Membership Strategy and Development at NAEA. “Unbroker’s technology and advisory platform provide practical resources that help small business owners better understand the value of their companies and prepare for future opportunities.”About UnbrokerUnbroker is an AI-first firm modernizing how small businesses are valued, bought, and sold through proprietary technology, expert advisors, and a low-cost model designed to make business sales more accessible.About NAEAThe National Association of Enrolled Agents represents the interests of more than 8,000 Enrolled Agents who are authorized to practice before the Internal Revenue Service. NAEA is dedicated to promoting the highest standards of professionalism, ethics, and education in tax practice.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.