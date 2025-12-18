2,700+ Business Owners Reveal Surprise Findings

Home services and skilled trades showed highest levels of valuation activity. 2,700 small business owners have used Valubot since its October 2025 launch. One third of small businesses valued generated $1 - $5 million in revenue.

Private Valuation Insights Challenge National Headlines

This is the first time they’ve ever seen an estimate of what their business might actually be worth.” — Cory Hogan, Co-Founder and CEO of Unbroker

MILFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New data drawn from over 2,700 recent business valuation sessions reveals a clear shift in the small business market, showing increasing growth and attractive profitability across specific sectors. The analysis, based on insights collected in the fourth quarter of 2025, highlights robust activity from owners of technology and e-commerce companies, home services businesses, and those generating between $2 million and $10 million in annual revenue.The findings provide a fresh, real-time look at Main Street and Lower-Middle-Market activity, indicating that owners of established, profitable businesses are actively seeking clarity on their company's value, as drawn anonymously from the AI-powered ValuBot tool released in October by Unbroker Key Market Insights1. Digital & Services Lead Industry FocusThe data shows a market heavily weighted toward high-earning digital and essential service businesses:• 29% Home Services and Skilled Trades• 22% Technology and E-Commerce• 15% Wholesale and Light Manufacturing• 12% Food and Restaurants• 10% Professional Services• 12% Other SectorsOnline and e-commerce companies represent one of the fastest-growing categories, while home services and skilled trades remain foundational sectors, supported by long-tenured owners evaluating transition opportunities.2. Revenue and Earnings BenchmarksThe median financial profile of the businesses exploring their valuation suggests a healthy, profitable market:• Median Revenue: $940,000• Median Seller’s Discretionary Earnings (SDE): $198,000• Median SDE Margin: 21%These benchmarks indicate that the majority of users operate established, profitable businesses with meaningful cash flow. Furthermore, home services, light manufacturing, and online businesses reported the strongest earnings margins.3. Growth in Larger Main Street BusinessesA significant portion of valuation interest came from larger, more scalable companies:• 11% over $10M in revenue• 33% between $1M and $10M in revenue• 39% between $500K and $1M in revenue• 17% under $500K in revenueThis mix reflects strong demand for valuation insights from owners of both traditional Main Street companies and increasingly, larger, more scalable businesses.The Value of Clarity“These early insights validate something we hear every day: the small business market is starved for clear, data-driven value information,” said Cory Hogan, CEO and Co-Founder of Unbroker. “For many owners, especially those nearing retirement, this is the first time they’ve ever seen an estimate of what their business might actually be worth. That clarity used to take weeks and cost thousands of dollars. Now, the market’s true dynamics are becoming instantly accessible.”Hogan continued: “ValuBot gives owners a starting point, a sense of what’s possible, and the confidence to make critical decisions about their future and the value of what they’ve built.”About ValuBotValuBot AI provides a free, instant business valuation estimate using models drawn on real-world market data from more than 10,000 businesses sold across the United States. In under 60 seconds, owners receive a valuation range and actionable insights on their business’s value. Try the tool at unbroker.com/valubot About UnbrokerUnbroker is an AI-first platform that transforms how small businesses are valued, bought, and sold. Founded by a team with deep experience in M&A and technology, Unbroker combines advanced tools with expert support to make selling a business faster, clearer, and more affordable. The company serves business owners nationwide from its headquarters in Milford, New Hampshire and more than 10 U.S. offices. Learn more at unbroker.com

