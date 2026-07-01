Modern Mill Expands Product Collection with ACRE Perfection Shingle Siding

FERNWOOD, MS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Mill, an innovative manufacturer of sustainable building materials, today announced the launch of ACRE Perfection Shingle Siding , a perfection shingle panel engineered to capture the classic look of cedar shingles while eliminating the weathering, rot, and maintenance that come with real wood.ACRE Perfection Shingle Siding brings Modern Mill's signature durability to a timeless style. The panels resist water, weather, splintering, and pests, and require no resealing over time. As the only stainable composite shingle on the market, ACRE Shingles accept stain evenly, with no knots, sap lines, or tannin bleed to work around.Each panel measures 4 feet long and 5/16" thick, with an 11-39/40" width and a 5 7/8" reveal. ACRE Perfection Shingle Siding is available pre-finished, including in Modern Mill's Signature Stain Collection colors including Biloxi, Walnut, Amory, Laurel, Montauk Gray, Mahogany, and ACRE Black. The finishes are applied using IR reflective stain technology developed in partnership with PPG."We believe ACRE shouldn't just replace wood, we believe it should surpass it on every level," said Matt Tevelde, Executive Vice President of National Sales for Modern Mill. "Shingle siding is one of the most popular profiles in the country and adding it to the ACRE lineup is one of the most significant product updates in our company's history."ACRE Perfection Shingle Siding is available now through Modern Mill's national network of dealers and distributors. To learn more and request samples, visit modern-mill.com/siding/shingle About Modern MillModern Mill is an eco-friendly manufacturer based in Fernwood, Mississippi, and the maker of ACRE, a groundbreaking building material made from upcycled rice hulls in a zero-waste environment. ACRE offers the warmth and beauty of real wood with all the conveniences of composites. ACRE is available as siding, trim boards, sheet goods, porch boards, and decking. For more information, visit modern-mill.com.

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