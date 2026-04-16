Modern Mill Launches ACRE Flat Crown Moulding

FERNWOOD, MS, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Mill, an innovative manufacturer of sustainable building materials, today announced the launch of ACRE Flat Crown Moulding , the newest addition to its growing ACRE product line.ACRE is the only stainable composite crown moulding on the market. The product accepts stain similarly to wood, giving builders, architects, and designers full flexibility to match any interior or exterior palette. ACRE Flat Crown can be finished with hundreds of manufacturer-approved stains without the rotting, pests, or ongoing maintenance that comes with real wood.Made from upcycled rice hulls in a zero-waste facility in Mississippi, ACRE is 100% tree-free and contains no phenol, formaldehyde, adhesives, VOCs, or forever chemicals. ACRE Flat Crown Moulding is particularly well suited for historic homes, craftsman architecture, and traditional interiors where natural beauty is essential."For years, the only way to get a true stained wood look, especially for classic profiles like crown moulding, was to use real wood, but ACRE Flat Crown changes that," said Chris Guimond, Founder and CEO of Modern Mill. "It gives architects and builders the natural beauty they're looking for without any of the compromises that come with wood.”ACRE Flat Crown Moulding is available in 3" and 6" widths, 16' lengths, ¾" thick, in ACRE Grain texture. Samples and full product details are available on the ACRE Flat Crown landing page About Modern MillModern Mill is an eco-friendly manufacturer based in Fernwood, Mississippi, and the maker of ACRE, a groundbreaking building material made from upcycled rice hulls in a zero-waste environment. ACRE offers the warmth and beauty of real wood with all the conveniences of composites. ACRE is available as trim boards, sheet goods, porch boards, decking, siding, and crown moulding. For more information, visit modern-mill.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.