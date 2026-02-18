Modern Mill Names Jack Stevenson Strategic Advisor

FERNWOOD, MS, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Mill, an innovative manufacturer of sustainable building materials, today announced that Jack Stevenson, former President of Mid Cape Home Centers, has joined the company as a strategic advisor.In this role, Stevenson will provide strategic guidance to Modern Mill's leadership team, drawing on his extensive experience in building materials dealer operations to support the company's continued growth.Stevenson brings over 40 years of experience in the LBM industry, most recently serving as President of Mid Cape Home Centers for over a decade. Throughout his career, he has held various leadership roles across the industry, bringing deep expertise in dealer operations, market dynamics, and customer relationships.“Our clients were always asking us for ‘what’s next’ in the world of synthetics for trim and siding,” said Stevenson. “ACRE offered something genuinely innovative, a product that could handle demanding climates and coastal conditions while keeping the beauty of real wood."“Mid Cape was one of the first dealers in the country to stock the product,” said Chris Guimond, Chief Executive Officer at Modern Mill. “We’re thrilled to welcome Jack to our team. His four decades of experience in the building materials industry and his deep understanding of what dealers and their customers need will be invaluable as we continue to expand our dealer network and meet growing demand for ACRE.”About Modern MillModern Mill is an eco-friendly manufacturer based in Fernwood, Mississippi, and the maker of ACRE, a groundbreaking building material made from upcycled rice hulls in a zero-waste environment. ACRE offers the warmth and beauty of real wood with all the conveniences of composites. ACRE is available as trim boards, sheet goods, porch boards, decking, and siding. For more information, visit modern-mill.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.