Procede Software Launches Document Sign to Accelerate Approvals and Eliminate Paper-Based Workflows

New embedded signing workflows improve operational visibility, mitigate risk, and keep work moving

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Procede Software, a preeminent provider of enterprise-level dealer management systems (DMS) and solutions for the commercial vehicle industry, today announced the release of Document Sign, a digital signature solution built directly into Excede. By embedding approvals and document signing into operational workflows, Document Sign helps eliminate paper-based delays, accelerate customer approvals, and maintain a complete history of every transaction.Signing Workflows Built into Daily OperationsWith Document Sign, printing, scanning, filing, and disconnected paper processes are replaced with centralized workflows inside Excede. Removing paper-based approvals reduces operational overhead, eliminates reliance on physical document storage, and supports a more efficient, digital approach to documentation and record management. By maintaining signed documents and approvals within Excede, Document Sign provides a complete history of customer authorizations and transaction-related documentation.“Historically, dealerships are full of paper, and every one of those documents represents delay, administrative burden, and operational risk,” said Larry Kettler, CEO & Chairman of Procede Software. “Document Sign keeps approvals connected directly to the workflow inside Excede, allowing our customers to move work forward faster, reduce disputes, and improve visibility across the organization.”Faster Approvals Without Interrupting the WorkflowCustomers can review and sign documents from virtually any device, wherever they are, without returning to the dealership. Teams can send requests by email or text, capture approvals in person, or complete transactions electronically while keeping communication, approvals, and documentation tied to the transaction.As a result, operational workflows can continue moving without delays tied to misplaced paperwork, callbacks, or disconnected approval processes. Faster approvals allow completed work to be invoiced more quickly, shortening the time between completion and payment while improving operational throughput.Shared Visibility Across DepartmentsDocument Sign supports company-wide workflows, including service, parts, lease and rental, vehicle sales, accounting, and payment-related processes. Documents, approvals, and transactions remain in Excede, giving departments shared visibility into customer activity, approval status, and operational progress from start to finish.The complete audit history creates a readily accessible record of signed approvals, timestamps, and supporting documentation, improving accountability while reducing disputes and operational friction.“What used to take multiple steps with printing and scanning is now handled in a few clicks,” said Nick Graves, FP&A Director at RWC Group. “It has made a noticeable difference in our turnaround time. Moving away from paper has been a big win for us. Document Sign eliminates the back-and-forth, keeps approvals organized in one place, and gives us confidence that signed documents are easy to retrieve whenever we need them.”Secure Digital Signing with DocusignIntegrated with Docusign and embedded directly into Excede, Document Sign delivers secure, compliant digital approvals while maintaining the operational visibility, connected workflows, and transaction-level accountability today’s businesses require. A secure, auditable history of agreement and approval activity remains tied directly to each transaction and accessible within Excede.AvailabilityFor additional information or assistance getting started, customers can contact their Customer Success Representative or visit Procede Help About Procede SoftwareSince 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions for the heavy-duty commercial vehicle and adjacent markets. Serving dealer locations across the United States, Canada, and Australia, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excedeto run their business due to its comprehensive departmental functionality, reliability, and strong integrations with OEM providers. Built on MicrosoftSQL Server and enhanced by modern workflows, APIs, and emerging AI capabilities, Excede delivers the data-driven insights and operational efficiency dealerships need to stay competitive. Learn more at www.procedesoftware.com

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