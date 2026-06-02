Procede Software Launches Communication Plus to Unify Customer and Team Communication Inside Excede

New integrated platform helps commercial vehicle businesses improve responsiveness, accelerate workflows, and deliver a more connected customer experience.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Procede Software, a preeminent provider of enterprise-level dealer management systems (DMS) and solutions for the commercial vehicle industry, today announced the release of Communication Plus, a next-generation communication platform built into Excede. By centralizing all customer and internal communications within the business system, Communication Plus enables teams to respond to inquiries faster, ensures crucial information is easily accessible, and streamlines coordination across departments. Key benefits include faster decision-making, reduced communication gaps, and consistently elevated customer service.Communication Plus brings together texting, email, and internal conversations into a single embedded system, reducing the need for disconnected tools like phone calls, texting, or external messages. Users benefit from having all conversations tied directly to transactions, customer records, and repair orders within Excede. With all communication history in one place, teams can quickly access past interactions, improve continuity, and reduce missed information across the organization.“Communication is essential to operational performance and customer retention,” said Larry Kettler, CEO and Chairman of Procede Software. “Communication Plus transforms Excede into a true communication hub, connecting customers, service teams, parts, and operations in real time. By bringing every interaction into the workflow, our customers can move faster, reduce friction across departments, and deliver a more responsive, higher-quality customer experience.”Built for Connected OperationsCommunication Plus creates a centralized communication experience, keeping teams aligned while improving responsiveness to customers and internal stakeholders alike. Conversations are automatically connected to the transaction, creating a centralized, time-stamped communication history that reduces missed information, improves continuity, and provides a clear audit trail of customer and operational activity.With internal messaging, email, and texting built into Excede, users manage approvals, customer updates, operational communication, and internal collaboration from a single platform. This connected workflow eliminates communication breakdowns created by disconnected systems, improves coordination across departments, and keeps work moving efficiently throughout the organization.Driving Faster Workflows for a Better Customer ExperienceCommunication Plus accelerates approvals and reduces delays by giving customers a faster, easier way to review estimates, receive updates, and respond by text or email. Internal teams gain better visibility into customer activity, operational updates, approvals, and transaction status, keeping departments aligned and improving responsiveness across the organization.“Communication Plus helps us move faster and keeps everything running smoothly,” said Jason Arnold, Assistant Service Manager at Affinity Truck Center. “Our updates reach customers quicker, and we’re no longer dealing with delays or miscommunication. It has made a noticeable impact on both our efficiency and customer satisfaction.”Communication Plus delivers a more consistent customer experience by keeping conversations connected, reducing missed information, and improving responsiveness across the organization, leading to stronger customer relationships and improved long-term retention.Built on Proven, Scalable TechnologyPowered by Twilio and SendGrid, Communication Plus enables reliable customer communication, including updates and approvals, directly from Excede.“Our approach with Communication Plus was to combine trusted messaging technologies with the workflows our users already rely on in Excede,” said Dan Jin, Director of Solutions Architecture at Procede Software. “The result is a more connected communication experience that improves coordination across departments, increases visibility throughout the organization, and gives teams a more efficient way to operate.”AvailabilityFor additional information or assistance getting started, customers can contact their Customer Success Manager or visit Procede Help.About Procede SoftwareSince 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions for the heavy-duty commercial vehicle and adjacent markets. Serving dealer locations across the United States, Canada, and Australia, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business due to its comprehensive departmental functionality, reliability, and strong integrations with OEM providers. Built on MicrosoftSQL Server and enhanced by modern workflows, APIs, and emerging AI capabilities, Excede delivers the data-driven insights and operational efficiency dealerships need to stay competitive. Learn more at www.procedesoftware.com

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