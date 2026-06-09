Procede Software Appoints Ryan Waring as Chief Financial Officer

Ryan Waring - Procede Software CFO

Waring's appointment positions Procede to scale intelligently, invest strategically, and drive long-term growth for customers and partners.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Procede Software, a preeminent provider of enterprise-level dealer management systems (DMS) and solutions for the commercial vehicle industry, today announced the appointment of Ryan Waring as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), strengthening the company's commitment to its customers. As the industry continues to modernize, Procede is investing in leadership and operational scale to support growing customer demand and long-term market opportunity. In his role, Waring will help position the company to scale for the next phase of growth and better serve its customers, OEM partners, and certified partners.Procede CEO & Chairman Larry Kettler said, “Ryan's focus on strategic, data-driven prioritization and operational discipline will help drive the expansion, innovation, and sustained investment required for Procede to remain a strong, long-term partner and provider.”Waring brings an extensive, proven track record of transforming finance into a powerful engine for business growth and profitability, and of guiding companies of all sizes through their next stage of evolution.“I’m excited to join an organization that’s so clearly passionate about and proud of the work they’re doing to deliver meaningful solutions for their customers,” said Procede CFO Ryan Waring. “My vision is to bring alignment and cohesion across the business to ensure we continue investing our resources in high-value activities that will have the greatest positive impact on our customers.”Waring joins Procede at a pivotal moment, as the company scales its platform, deepens its partnerships, and expands its impact across the commercial vehicle industry. Together with an expanding executive team, his appointment signals that Procede is not just keeping pace with industry change. It's leading it.About Procede SoftwareSince 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions for the heavy-duty commercial vehicle and adjacent markets. Serving dealer locations across the United States, Canada, and Australia, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excedeto run their business due to its comprehensive departmental functionality, reliability, and strong integrations with OEM providers. Built on MicrosoftSQL Server and enhanced by modern workflows, APIs, and emerging AI capabilities, Excede delivers the data-driven insights and operational efficiency dealerships need to stay competitive. Learn more at www.procedesoftware.com

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