PSYCHIATRY RESIDENCY PROGRAM HOLDS GRADUATION CEREMONY

The Mississippi State Hospital Psychiatry Residency Program celebrated its 2026 graduates during a week of recognition that included a special reception on June 17 and the program's annual Graduation and Awards Banquet on June 19. Hosted by Psychiatry Residency Director Dr. John Norton, the inaugural Reception of Recognition honored the Class of 2026 residents with an evening celebrating their accomplishments and the unique strengths each brought to the program. During the reception, each graduate was presented with a symbolic "kindred spirit animal" recognizing their individual qualities and contributions. The event was held in Building 25 and concluded with well wishes as the graduates prepare to begin the next chapter of their careers. The celebration continued June 19 at Table 100, where residents, faculty, families and friends gathered for the annual Graduation and Awards Banquet. The evening recognized three graduating fourth-year residents, two Child and Adolescent Psychiatry fellows, faculty members, resident award recipients and the families whose support helped make the graduates' achievements possible. The program also welcomed its incoming first-year residents and celebrated another successful year of training the next generation of psychiatrists. During his keynote remarks, Clinical Director Dr. Thomas Recore encouraged graduates to remember that their value extends far beyond professional accomplishments. "Your accomplishments matter, but they are not who you are," Recore said. "Medicine, life, the world is going to try to tell you now, that your worth can be measured by your productivity. It cannot." He also reminded graduates to embrace setbacks as opportunities for growth. "Failure is just a teacher," he said. "It is not a threat to your life." Recore challenged the graduates to pursue excellence throughout their careers while surrounding themselves with trusted mentors and colleagues. "You have to be relentless about pursuing your craft," he said. "Along the way you have to find friends who disagree with you at the expense of your feelings. If you find those friends, keep them close and talk to them a lot." Associate Program Director Dr. Khaled Dakhlalla reflected on the graduates' journey through residency and the qualities they demonstrated along the way.

"Graduation is a special opportunity to reflect on how far our residents have come," Dakhlalla said. "They have shown resilience, humility, compassion and a sincere commitment to patient care. We are proud of the psychiatrists they have become, grateful for the mark they have left on our program, and excited for all they will contribute in the years ahead." Dr. Norton and Dr. Dakhlalla presented diplomas and awards during the ceremony. In addition to honoring the graduating residents and fellows, the program recognized Director James G. "Bo" Chastain for his longstanding support of the Psychiatry Residency Program and presented Dr. Recore with the James G. Chastain Vision Award for outstanding leadership. The program also established the Hannah G. Richard Chief Resident Award, which will be presented annually in her honor. The banquet also recognized recipients of several resident and faculty awards celebrating excellence in teaching, leadership, scholarship and patient care. Reflecting on the week of celebration, Norton said the events highlighted not only the graduates' accomplishments, but also the community that helped them succeed. "We recognized not only our graduates, but also their families, our faculty and everyone who has helped make this program what it is," Norton said. "It was a festive celebration and a wonderful opportunity to honor our residents while thanking Mississippi State Hospital for its continued support." The Psychiatry Residency Program extends its appreciation and best wishes to graduates Dr. Patrick Fitz-Gerald, Dr. Michael DePasquale, Dr. Holden Lee, Dr. Mariah Bohl and Dr. Deewan Bulchandani as they begin the next stage of their medical careers.