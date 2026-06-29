PINEYWOODS LAW Celebrates Mandy Wright’s Two-Year Work Anniversary

Mandy Wight, Legal Intake Specialist at PINEYWOODS LAW

Legal intake specialist recognized for her compassion, professionalism and commitment to serving injured clients across East Texas.

GRAPELAND, TX, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PINEYWOODS LAW is proud to recognize Legal Intake Specialist Mandy Wright as she celebrates her two-year work anniversary with the firm.Since joining PINEYWOODS LAW in 2024, Wright has played an active role in creating a positive experience for prospective clients. As one of the first points of contact for individuals seeking legal assistance after an injury, she is known for her compassion, professionalism and dedication to making clients feel heard from the very first conversation.“Mandy has been an invaluable asset to our team over the past two years,” said Christopher L. Sbrusch , Founder and Attorney at PINEYWOODS LAW. “She treats every client with kindness and respect, and her commitment to helping people reflects the values our firm was founded on. We’re grateful for everything she does each day.”In her role, Wright helps guide prospective clients through the initial stages of the legal process, ensuring each one receives prompt attention and the information they need to move forward with confidence. But that’s not all she does; as part of a tight-knit team, everyone has to be able to step up to help with every aspect of the cases at any given moment, and Mandy epitomizes what it means to be a team player.“I’m thankful to be part of a team that truly cares about the community we serve,” said Wright. “It’s rewarding to know that I can help make a difficult time a little easier by listening to our clients and helping them take the first step toward getting the help they need.”PINEYWOODS LAW congratulates Mandy on this milestone and looks forward to celebrating many more years of her contributions to the firm and its clients.About PINEYWOODS LAWPINEYWOODS LAW is an East Texas personal injury law firm dedicated to helping individuals and families after serious accidents and injuries. The firm represents clients in matters involving car accidents, truck accidents, wrongful death, premises liability, and other personal injury claims, providing compassionate guidance and determined advocacy throughout the legal process.PINEYWOODS LAW PLLC12345 US Hwy. 287Grapeland, TX 75844

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