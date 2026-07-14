Attorney Adam Carlson’s Legal Education Program Named Top Three Finalist for National Award

The American Inns of Court selected the Earl Warren American Inn of Court’s JOKER: mens rea as one of the nation’s top three legal programs.

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorney Adam Carlson of Casper, Meadows, Schwartz & Cook has earned national recognition after helping to create JOKER: mens rea, an innovative legal education program selected as one of the top three in the 2026 American Inns of Court Program Awards.Designed for judges, attorneys, and other legal professionals, JOKER: mens rea explores issues of criminal responsibility, competency, and the treatment of mentally ill defendants through a film-based educational program. By combining cinematic storytelling with legal education, the program encourages thoughtful discussion of complex issues arising in the criminal justice system."We wanted to create a program that approached a difficult legal topic in a way that was engaging, thought-provoking, and memorable," Carlson said. "Being recognized by the American Inns of Court is a tremendous honor, and we're grateful that our colleagues found value in using storytelling to foster deeper conversations about mental illness and the criminal justice system."The American Inns of Court is a national organization dedicated to promoting professionalism, ethics, civility, and legal excellence among members of the bench and bar. Its annual Program Awards recognize outstanding educational programs developed by Inns of Court across the country, with this year's winners to be announced during the Inns of Distinction Gala on July 25 at the United States Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.Carlson, Managing Partner of Casper, Meadows, Schwartz & Cook, represents individuals in complex civil litigation and serious personal injury matters throughout California. His involvement in JOKER: mens rea reflects his commitment to advancing legal education and professional excellence beyond the courtroom.The Earl Warren American Inn of Court brings together judges, attorneys, legal professionals, and law students throughout the Bay Area to promote professionalism, ethics, civility, and continuing legal education through innovative programming and mentorship.About Casper, Meadows, Schwartz & CookCasper, Meadows, Schwartz & Cook is a Walnut Creek-based personal injury law firm representing individuals and families throughout Northern California in cases involving catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, and other complex civil litigation. The firm has recovered millions of dollars on behalf of injured clients and is committed to providing experienced, client-focused representation.Casper, Meadows, Schwartz & Cook2121 North California BlvdSuite 1020Walnut Creek, CA 94596

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