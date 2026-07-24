OC Wills & Trust Attorneys Relocates Irvine Office to New Address

The firm’s new Irvine office will continue serving clients throughout Orange County with estate planning and trust administration services.

This new location allows us to continue providing the personalized estate planning and trust administration services our clients expect.” — Brian Chew, Managing Attorney of OC Wills & Trust Attorneys

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OC Wills & Trust Attorneys has relocated its Irvine office to 49 Discovery, Suite 280, Irvine, CA 92618.The new office will continue serving clients throughout Orange County with estate planning, trust administration, and related legal services."We're excited to welcome clients to our new Irvine office," said Brian Chew , Managing Attorney of OC Wills & Trust Attorneys. "This new location allows us to continue providing the personalized estate planning and trust administration services our clients expect."The firm's phone number, website, and legal services remain unchanged. Clients with upcoming appointments should visit the firm's new office at:OC Wills & Trust Attorneys49 Discovery, Suite 280Irvine, CA 92618To learn more about OC Wills & Trust Attorneys and its services, visit ocwillsandtrusts.com About OC Wills & Trust AttorneysOC Wills & Trust Attorneys is an Orange County estate planning law firm dedicated to helping individuals and families prepare for the future. The firm assists clients with wills, trusts, powers of attorney, advance health care directives, trust administration, and other estate planning matters through practical, personalized legal guidance.

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