D’Alessio Law Announces Aug. 11 Release of The Global Advantage

The Global Advantage: An Executive's Strategic Guide to Immigration, Citizenship, and International Talent

New book by Founder and CEO Lorraine D’Alessio offers business leaders a practical guide to global immigration strategy and international talent acquisition.

Businesses that understand how to approach immigration strategically are better positioned to compete for the world’s top talent” — Lorraine D'Alessio, Founder and CEO of D'Alessio Law

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- D’Alessio Law Group is pleased to announce the upcoming release of The Global Advantage: An Executive’s Strategic Guide to Immigration, Citizenship, and International Talent by Founder and CEO Lorraine D’Alessio . Published by Forbes Books, the book will be released Aug. 11, 2026.Written for CEOs, HR leaders and business decision-makers, The Global Advantage presents immigration as a business strategy rather than simply a compliance obligation. Through practical guidance, real-world examples and actionable strategies, the book helps organizations hire international talent with greater confidence while avoiding delays and obstacles.Readers will learn how to evaluate visa options, anticipate policy changes, understand employment-based immigration pathways and develop long-term workforce strategies that support business growth. The book also explores investment-based immigration, green card processes and the role U.S. embassies and consulates play in bringing international talent to the United States.“Businesses that understand how to approach immigration strategically are better positioned to compete for the world’s top talent,” Lorraine D’Alessio said. “I wrote this book to give executives a practical framework for making informed business decisions that support both their organizations and the people they hire.”Originally from Toronto, Lorraine D’Alessio founded D’Alessio Law after studying political science, public administration and U.S. law. Today, she advises executives, multinational corporations and entrepreneurs on immigration strategy, citizenship and global workforce planning. She has also been recognized among the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Top 50 Women Lawyers and has contributed to publications including Forbes, Variety and the Los Angeles Times.The Global Advantage is available for pre-order through major booksellers.About D’Alessio LawD'Alessio Law is an award-winning immigration and corporate law firm headquartered in Los Angeles, serving businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals across the United States and around the world. The firm advises clients on business immigration, citizenship, global mobility and corporate matters, helping organizations build and retain international talent while addressing complex cross-border legal issues. Learn more at dalessio.law D’Alessio Law8200 Wilshire BoulevardBeverly Hills, CA 90211

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