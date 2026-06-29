Independence Day Closures and Schedules

In Observance of Independence Day, most Alachua County offices will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2026, with the exception of emergency services, Animal Resources and some Solid Waste facilities.

The rural collection centers, Leveda Brown Environmental Park and Transfer Station, and the Hazardous Waste Collection Center will remain open on Friday. All facilities will be closed on Saturday, July 4, and will reopen on Monday, July 6.

There will be no disruption in curbside collection services.

Additionally, Animal Resources will be open on Friday but is closed on Saturday for the holiday.

Animal Resources officers respond 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays, to matters affecting public safety and animals in immediate danger. Citizens should dial 911 to report such emergencies on Sundays, holidays, and between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. nightly.

For more information on waste collection, contact Alachua County Solid Waste and Resource Recovery Director Gus Olmos at 352-338-3233.

For information on Animal Resources, contact the shelter at 352-264-6870.

