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Jovanović Confers with Cuban Ambassador

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Nevena Jovanović, met today with the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to the Republic of Serbia, Pavel Orencio Díaz Hernández.

During the meeting, the interlocutors reaffirmed the traditionally friendly relations between Serbia and Cuba, founded on mutual respect, understanding, and adherence to the principles of international law. They also expressed their shared confidence that these relations would continue to develop in the future.

State Secretary Jovanović emphasized that the Republic of Serbia highly values Cuba's principled position regarding the preservation of Serbia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its continuous support in international organizations.

The interlocutors exchanged views on current regional and global issues, underscoring the importance of respect for international law, diplomatic dialogue, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

Jovanović stressed that Serbia remains committed to strengthening multilateralism and cooperation among states within international organizations, viewing them as essential prerequisites for addressing contemporary global challenges more effectively.
 

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Jovanović Confers with Cuban Ambassador

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