Apply for the Lake County Planning Commission!

If you are a resident willing to volunteer your time to actively participate in the future of Lake County, we encourage you to consider applying for the following:

The Lake County Planning Commission serves as an advisory board to the Lake County Board of County Commissioners on applications for development. These include but are not limited to subdivisions, planned unit developments, conditional use permits, and rezoning. This Board generally meets on the 2nd & 4th Mondays of the month, or as needed. One Regular Member and two Alternate Member positions are currently open.

Applicants must reside in Lake County. Please submit a letter of interest providing any relevant experience. However, a commitment to actively participate with a vested interest in the community will be equally considered. These positions will remain open until filled.

Please send letters of interest to:

Lake County Community Planning & Development

Atten: Shelby Seitzinger

PO Box 513

Leadville, CO 80461

or email sseitzinger@lakecountyco.gov