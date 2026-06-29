Attorney Sean P. Murphy Joins Gideon Asen

Gideon Asen is pleased to announce that attorney Sean P. Murphy has joined the firm.

AUBURN, ME, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gideon Asen is pleased to announce that attorney Sean P. Murphy has joined the firm.He brings more than a decade of experience as a trial lawyer, federal prosecutor, appellate advocate, and complex-litigation attorney.Before joining Gideon Asen, Sean built a wide-ranging legal career focused on accountability, public service, and high-stakes litigation. His work has taken him from federal civil rights trials in Illinois, to felony courtrooms in the Bronx, to the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., and to nationwide litigation involving contaminated drinking water, toxic exposure, government responsibility, and institutional misconduct."Sean brings a rare combination of courtroom experience, investigative discipline, and legal judgment to our team. His background is especially valuable in cases where individuals and families are up against powerful institutions and need a lawyer who knows how to uncover the facts, organize complex evidence, and present the truth with clarity and force." -Benjamin Gideon, founding partner of Gideon AsenSean’s experience includes managing high-volume felony cases, helping lead federal investigations involving transnational drug trafficking, firearms, and money laundering organizations, briefing and arguing appeals before the United States Courts of Appeals, and litigating environmental and toxic tort cases involving PFAS contamination, AFFF firefighting foam, CERCLA claims, and Federal Tort Claims Act litigation.Sean also played a leadership role in one of the most significant federal investigations in recent history. Following the January 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, he volunteered to serve on detail to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and became a founding member and leader within what became known as the Capitol Siege Section. As Federal Assault Coordinator, Sean helped lead the nationwide effort to identify, investigate, and prosecute individuals who assaulted police officers at the Capitol. That work required close coordination with federal prosecutors and FBI agents across the country, the review and organization of enormous volumes of video and documentary evidence, and the development of litigation strategy in cases of national significance.Sean’s experience in nationally significant investigations, appellate litigation, and transnational criminal enforcement has also made him a frequent legal commentator. He has appeared or been featured by PBS NewsHour, MS NOW, CNBC, NPR, The Intercept, and international public broadcasting. His commentary frequently covers the rule of law, the Department of Justice, and January 6 prosecutions, as well as complex issues involving the legality of maritime strikes in alleged drug interdiction operations, transnational drug trafficking in the Caribbean and South America, grand jury investigations, and appellate advocacy.Sean earned his J.D., cum laude, from the University of Illinois College of Law, where he received the Rickert Award for Excellence in Advocacy. He earned his B.A. in Political Science from Brigham Young University.At Gideon Asen, Sean will use the skills he developed in public service and complex litigation to represent people facing catastrophic injury, medical negligence, unsafe practices, corporate misconduct, and environmental harm.

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