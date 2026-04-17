Gideon Asen Secures $6.5M Medical Malpractice Verdict In Bangor, Maine

We are incredibly grateful that this jury carefully evaluated the facts of this case, reached the right result, and provided meaningful compensation to our incredibly deserving client” — Attorney Meryl Poulin of Gideon Asen

BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Penobscot County jury today returned a $6.5 million verdict for Gideon Asen client, Travis Getchell, in a medical malpractice case against Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. The verdict is the second highest amount ever awarded by a Penobscot County jury.“We are incredibly grateful that this jury carefully evaluated the facts of this case, reached the right result, and provided meaningful compensation to our incredibly deserving client,” said Attorney Poulin. “Travis Getchell is a wonderful young man who has been through a lot and this money will go a long way toward providing him with the financial security and support he will need to manage his devastating injuries for the rest of his lifetime.”In the case, Mr. Getchell, 41, of Clifton, Maine, alleged that EMMC was negligent in delaying the treatment of his acute cauda equina syndrome, a condition caused by a disc herniation that compressed the nerves in his lower back. Mr. Getchell alleged that the delay in treatment allowed his nerve damage to become permanent, resulting in significant lifetime neurological injuries.Mr. Getchell was represented at trial by Attorneys Benjamin Gideon and Meryl Poulin of Gideon Asen LLC. In October 2025, Attorneys Gideon and Poulin obtained a $25 million verdict in another medical malpractice case in Cumberland County, Maine, the highest medical malpractice verdict in Maine history.This verdict reflects the profound consequences that can follow when critical warning signs are missed, and urgent medical conditions are not treated with the speed and attention they demand. As the evidence at trial demonstrated, timely intervention in cases like Mr. Getchell’s can mean the difference between recovery and permanent disability. The jury’s decision underscores the importance of accountability in our healthcare system and ensures that Mr. Getchell will have the resources he needs to navigate the lifelong challenges caused by these failures.Case Docket No. CV-2024-00129

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.