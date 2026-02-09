Stephanie J. Mills Joins Gideon Asen as Trial Attorney

Stephanie Mills

AUBURN, ME, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gideon Asen, the premier plaintiff trial law firm serving Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire, announces that Stephanie J. Mills has joined the firm as a Trial Attorney. Mills brings two decades of legal experience, including civil rights and personal injury litigation, complex contract negotiations for Maine’s largest health plan, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and executive leadership as the former Chief Legal and Compliance Officer for InterMed, one of Maine’s largest multi-specialty medical practices. She is a past chair of the Maine State Bar Association Healthcare Section.Mills’ transition from senior healthcare executive to plaintiffs’ trial attorney represents a significant addition to the firm’s litigation team. In her prior roles in insurance and as in house counsel, she led complex contracting, corporate governance, litigation strategy and enterprise-wide compliance initiatives. She has advised executive leadership and private and not-for profit Boards of Directors on regulatory compliance, institutional risk, strategic decision-making, and litigation exposure.Her executive background provides valuable insight in cases involving institutional and corporate defendants. Mills understands how risk is evaluated, how claims are defended, and how strategic decisions are made at the highest levels. She now brings that insight to her work representing individuals and families pursuing accountability in complex and high-stakes litigation.Mills began her legal career in civil litigation and developed a reputation for disciplined preparation, strategic analysis, and fierce advocacy for her clients. After years in executive leadership, she made the intentional decision to return to representing individuals, focusing her work on those navigating life-altering harm and seeking justice through the civil legal system.Her addition strengthens Gideon Asen’s ability to advocate for clients in cases involving life-altering personal injury, commercial truck and vehicle accidents, and complex medical malpractice claims. The firm is known for delivering elite advocacy in high-stakes litigation and has secured numerous seven- and eight-figure recoveries on behalf of individuals and families throughout the region.Mills earned dual undergraduate degrees in Biology and Environmental Science from Tufts University and received her Juris Doctor from the University of Maine School of Law.Founded in 2020 by Attorneys Benjamin Gideon and Taylor Asen , Gideon Asen focuses on representing individuals whose lives have been turned upside down by catastrophic injury, commercial vehicle and trucking accidents, and medical malpractice. The firm is committed to pursuing accountability from powerful institutions and corporate defendants while guiding clients through some of the most challenging moments of their lives.For more information, visit www.GideonAsen.com

