Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Zhivotovsky, a fire protection specialist assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing, washes one of the fire trucks alongside his civilian counterparts at the Jacksonville Air National Guard base, Florida, June 25, 2026. The 125th Fighter Wing provides 24/7 aerospace control and homeland defense for the southeastern United States. These Airmen work around the clock to protect our nation’s skies, always staying ready to deploy globally for combat or respond locally to natural disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Xaviera Stevens.) Date Taken: 06.25.2026 Date Posted: 06.29.2026 09:00 Photo ID: 9775652 VIRIN: 260625-Z-CG070-1023 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.36 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Behind the fire [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Xaviera Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.