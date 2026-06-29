Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard, departs the runway at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, June 25, 2026. The 125th Fighter Wing provides 24/7 aerospace control and homeland defense for the southeastern United States. These Airmen work around the clock to protect our nation’s skies, always staying ready to deploy globally for combat or respond locally to natural disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa) Date Taken: 06.23.2026 Date Posted: 06.29.2026 08:41 Photo ID: 9777570 VIRIN: 260626-Z-MF014-1020 Resolution: 4520x3013 Size: 2.04 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 125 FW crewchiefs prep F-35s [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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