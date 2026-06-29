125th Fighter Wing weapons Airmen prepare and load...

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An NCOIC from the 125th Fighter Wing oversees the missile installation for final inspections to ensure accuracy and safety at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, June 25, 2026.

The 125th Fighter Wing provides 24/7 aerospace control and homeland defense for the southeastern United States. These Airmen work around the clock to protect our nation’s skies, always staying ready to deploy globally for combat or respond locally to natural disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Mercado)