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125th Fighter Wing weapons Airmen prepare and load...

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125th Fighter Wing weapons Airmen prepare and load munitions onto F-35A Lightning II aircraft

An NCOIC from the 125th Fighter Wing oversees the missile installation for final inspections to ensure accuracy and safety at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, June 25, 2026.

The 125th Fighter Wing provides 24/7 aerospace control and homeland defense for the southeastern United States. These Airmen work around the clock to protect our nation’s skies, always staying ready to deploy globally for combat or respond locally to natural disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Mercado)

Date Taken: 06.25.2026
Date Posted: 06.29.2026 09:23
Photo ID: 9775331
VIRIN: 260625-Z-SM172-3014
Resolution: 5879x3307
Size: 2.2 MB
Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
Web Views: 0
Downloads: 0

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This work, 125th Fighter Wing weapons Airmen prepare and load munitions onto F-35A Lightning II aircraft [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Roberto Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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