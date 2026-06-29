125th Fighter Wing weapons Airmen prepare and load...
Content Credentials
Issued by: on
VIRIN:
Date Created:
City:
State:
Country:
An NCOIC from the 125th Fighter Wing oversees the missile installation for final inspections to ensure accuracy and safety at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, June 25, 2026.
The 125th Fighter Wing provides 24/7 aerospace control and homeland defense for the southeastern United States. These Airmen work around the clock to protect our nation’s skies, always staying ready to deploy globally for combat or respond locally to natural disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Mercado)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 09:23
|Photo ID:
|9775331
|VIRIN:
|260625-Z-SM172-3014
|Resolution:
|5879x3307
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, 125th Fighter Wing weapons Airmen prepare and load munitions onto F-35A Lightning II aircraft [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Roberto Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.