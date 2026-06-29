Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Alexander Tuttle, a refueling operator assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville, Florida, descends from a refueling truck. The 125th Fighter Wing provides 24/7 aerospace control and homeland defense for the southeastern United States. These Airmen work around the clock to protect our nation’s skies, always staying ready to deploy globally for combat or respond locally to natural disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Matthew K. Gunn) Date Taken: 01.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.29.2026 09:10 Photo ID: 9775527 VIRIN: 260623-Z-NA438-1295 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.8 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Finish Out Strong, by SrA Matthew Gunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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