Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: Security officers conduct gate operations at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, June 25, 2026. Entry control operations serve as the installation’s first layer of security, helping maintain a secure environment that enables mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Goodman) Date Taken: 06.25.2026 Date Posted: 06.29.2026 08:55 Photo ID: 9777077 VIRIN: 260625-Z-CK893-1015 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 6.35 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 125th Fighter Wing entry gate operations, by A1C Alexis Goodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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