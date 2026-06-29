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125th Fighter Wing entry gate operations

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125th Fighter Wing entry gate operations

Security officers conduct gate operations at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, June 25, 2026. Entry control operations serve as the installation’s first layer of security, helping maintain a secure environment that enables mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Goodman)

Date Taken: 06.25.2026
Date Posted: 06.29.2026 08:55
Photo ID: 9777077
VIRIN: 260625-Z-CK893-1015
Resolution: 7200x4800
Size: 6.35 MB
Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
Web Views: 0
Downloads: 0

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125th Fighter Wing entry gate operations

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