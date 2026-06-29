125th Fighter Wing entry gate operations
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Security officers conduct gate operations at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, June 25, 2026. Entry control operations serve as the installation’s first layer of security, helping maintain a secure environment that enables mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Goodman)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 08:55
|Photo ID:
|9777077
|VIRIN:
|260625-Z-CK893-1015
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|6.35 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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