Bright Brilliance Publishes IGI Lab Grown Diamond Report Verification Guide

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A new buyer guide explains how to verify an IGI grading report by matching report numbers, 4Cs, and laser inscriptions before buying online.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Brilliance has published a buyer guide designed to help shoppers verify IGI lab grown diamond grading reports before and after an online fine jewelry purchase. The guide, developed from more than five years of work in the lab grown diamond category, translates technical certification language into a practical pre-purchase checklist for buyers evaluating rings, wedding bands , necklaces, and tennis bracelets from any retailer-not only from Bright Brilliance.The release arrives as online fine jewelry purchases increasingly depend on documentation rather than in-store inspection. A lab grown diamond grading report issued by an independent laboratory such as the International Gemological Institute (IGI) records measurable attributes-cut, color, clarity, and carat weight-alongside the stone's stated origin as laboratory-grown. For purchases where the buyer cannot hold the piece before payment, that report becomes the primary reference for confirming that the stone delivered matches the specification ordered.According to the guide, verification begins with the report number. Each IGI report carries a unique identifier that can be cross-referenced against the laboratory's records. The guide walks through the four standard quality grades, explains how shape and measurements appear on the document, and notes where laser inscription details-when present-should correspond to markings on the stone itself. Bright Brilliance recommends that purchasers request sight of the report before production begins on made-to-order pieces and confirm again at delivery that the physical report accompanies the finished jewelry.The guide also clarifies what a grading report does not do. It documents quality attributes at the time of grading; it does not replace appraisal for insurance, nor does it comment on setting craftsmanship or metal quality. Separating diamond documentation from mount and design specifications, the overview states, is a common source of confusion among first-time online buyers-and one the guide is structured to address directly."Most hesitation around buying fine jewelry online is not about whether lab grown diamonds are real-they are diamonds," said a spokesperson for Bright Brilliance. "The hesitation is whether the stone that arrives is the stone that was described. A grading report gives both parties the same reference. Our guide shows buyers exactly what to look for on that document before they commit."Bright Brilliance applies IGI certification to every lab grown diamond in its made-to-order catalog. Customers may submit reference images, links or written descriptions for custom engagement rings and other pieces; the guide is positioned as a companion resource for that process, ensuring that certification details are confirmed early rather than questioned after delivery.Because lab grown stones are produced in controlled laboratory conditions, the brand notes that origin-based conflict-free sourcing is inherent to the material; independent grading adds a documented quality layer on top of that supply-chain clarity.The guide further advises purchasers to treat absence of third-party documentation as a signal to ask questions before checkout, regardless of price point. Stones marketed without a report from a recognized laboratory may still be diamond material, but the buyer lacks an independent record of assigned grades-a gap the guide flags as particularly relevant for significant online transactions."Verification is a step, not a hurdle," the spokesperson added. "Once a buyer understands report numbers, the four Cs and inscription matching, the conversation with any seller becomes clearer and faster. That clarity is what the guide is built to deliver."The guide is available through Bright Brilliance's website. The brand ships made-to-order fine jewelry free and fully insured to customers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, with a 30-day return and exchange window. More information is available at brightbrilliance.com.About Bright BrillianceBright Brilliance is a direct-to-consumer fine jewelry brand offering IGI-certified lab grown diamonds and moissanite. Backed by more than five years of experience in the lab grown diamond jewelry industry, the brand specializes in made-to-order engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces and tennis bracelets, produced from customers' own designs or reference images. Bright Brilliance offers conflict-free sourcing, insured shipping and 30-day returns to customers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. More information is available at brightbrilliance.com.

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