Bright Brilliance Launches Toi et Moi Rings Featuring Color Lab Grown Diamonds

Colored Toi et Moi Ring Bright Brilliance Logo

Bright Brilliance adds a Toi et Moi ring line with color lab grown diamonds; designs are available made-to-order at brightbrilliance.com.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Brilliance, the independent direct-to-consumer fine jeweler at brightbrilliance.com, has introduced a Toi et Moi ring collection featuring color lab grown diamonds , bringing a revived two-stone silhouette into its made-to-order catalog with IGI-certified documentation on every diamond in the pair.The Toi et Moi format, French for "you and me"—sets two stones together in a single ring, a design long associated with paired commitment and recently renewed interest among engagement and anniversary buyers. Bright Brilliance applies that structure to color lab grown diamonds in fancy yellow, pink, blue and additional hues, alongside white-and-color combinations that contrast tone, size or cut within one mount. The collection comprises more than 45 design variations, from balanced twin-stone compositions to deliberate asymmetry: pear paired with cushion, oval with round, and other shape-and-color combinations rarely offered in conventional online solitaire assortments.Each lab grown diamond in the line is graded and certified by the International Gemological Institute (IGI), with reports recording cut, color, clarity and carat weight prior to setting. Production runs made-to-order: the purchaser selects from the Toi et Moi design library or submits a reference image, and work begins only after both stone specifications are confirmed. Because the material is laboratory-grown, sourcing is conflict-free by origin; independent certification supplies a verifiable quality record for each stone a consideration that carries added weight when two diamonds, rather than one, define the finished piece."Two-stone rings are drawing renewed attention, yet color remains underrepresented in most direct-to-consumer fine jewelry catalogs," said Leena Patel, Founder of Bright Brilliance. "A Toi et Moi ring set with color lab grown diamonds gives the buyer two certified stones and a design language that standard solitaire listings do not address. Documentation is confirmed before production, not explained after delivery."The collection reflects more than five years of Bright Brilliance's work in the lab grown diamond category. Its made-to-order process allows technicians to calibrate proportion, table alignment and setting height across both stones before the mount is completed details that govern how a dual-stone ring rests on the hand and wears over time. The line sits within the jeweler's broader made-to-order offering of engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces and tennis bracelets, all commissioned and fulfilled through brightbrilliance.com.The Toi et Moi collection ships free and fully insured to customers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, with a 30-day return and exchange window. Design specifications, color availability and ordering information are published at brightbrilliance.com."Bright Brilliance developed this collection for the purchaser who already recognizes the Toi et Moi name and expects color, certification and made-to-order precision in a single purchase path," Leena Patel added. "One jeweler, one platform, one documentation standard from design confirmation through delivery—that is the experience this line is built to deliver."About Bright BrillianceBright Brilliance is a direct-to-consumer fine jewelry brand offering IGI-certified lab grown diamonds and moissanite. Backed by more than five years of experience in the lab grown diamond jewelry industry, the brand specializes in made-to-order engagement rings , wedding bands, necklaces, and tennis bracelets, produced from customers' own designs or reference images. Bright Brilliance offers conflict-free sourcing, insured shipping, and 30-day returns to customers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. More information is available at brightbrilliance.com.

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