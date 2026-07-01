Bright Brilliance Crafts Custom IGI-Certified Lab Grown Diamond Jewelry From Any Photo, Sketch or Idea

Diamond Jewelry From Any Photo Bright Brilliance Logo

Custom lab-grown diamond and moissanite jewelry from any image, sketch, or idea. IGI-certified diamonds, made to order and shipped worldwide.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Brilliance, a direct-to-consumer fine jewelry brand, produces fully custom lab grown diamond and moissanite jewelry from a customer's own reference, whether an image, a link, a photograph, a sketch, or a simple idea. Frequently used for engagement and proposal rings, the service turns each reference into a made-to-order piece, with every lab grown diamond certified by the International Gemological Institute (IGI).The custom process begins with a reference. That can be an image of a design the customer admires, a link to a piece they have seen online, a photograph, a hand-drawn sketch, or a written description of an idea. Working from that input, Bright Brilliance translates the concept into a finished specification, covering stone shape and carat, metal, and setting style.Because each piece is made to order, customers can refine the details before production rather than selecting only from existing inventory. The capability draws on more than five years of experience in the lab grown diamond jewelry industry."A proposal often starts with a single photo or a rough idea, not a finished design," said a spokesperson for Bright Brilliance. "Our work is to take that reference, in whatever form it arrives, and turn it into the dream ring the customer pictured — certified, and made to order."Certification applies across the custom range. Every lab grown diamond used in a made-to-order piece carries IGI documentation of its cut, color, clarity, and carat, and the stones are conflict-free by origin. The approach extends across the brand's categories, including lab grown diamond engagement rings, wedding bands necklaces , and tennis bracelets, alongside a dedicated line of moissanite rings.The custom service is paired with the brand's direct-to-consumer pricing."Because we work directly with customers and remove the middlemen, we can offer the same IGI-certified diamond at a lower price than comparable traditional and local jewelers," the spokesperson added. "Custom and certified should not have to mean expensive."Custom orders ship free and fully insured to customers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, and are covered by a 30-day return and exchange window.Custom design options and the full collection are available at brightbrilliance.com.About Bright BrillianceBright Brilliance is a direct-to-consumer fine jewelry brand offering IGI-certified lab grown diamonds and moissanite. Backed by more than five years of experience in the lab grown diamond jewelry industry, the brand specializes in made-to-order engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces, and tennis bracelets, produced from customers' own designs or reference images. Bright Brilliance offers conflict-free sourcing, insured shipping, and 30-day returns to customers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.More information is available at brightbrilliance.com.

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